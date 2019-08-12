Armenia Wins 5 Medals at International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

KESZTHELY, Hungary (Panorama.am)—The Armenian schoolchildren’s team won 5 medals—2 silver and 3 bronze—at the 2019 International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, which was held in Keszthely, Hungary this year.

A total of 53 teams, comprised of 260 schoolchildren from 46 countries competed at the event, the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reported.

12th grader Davit Zohrabyan and 11th grader Karen Baghdasaryan won silver medals for the team, while 11th graders Eva Hunanyan, Davit Kirakosyan and 12th grader Kristine Grigoryan won bronze medals. The students in attendance represented the Yerevan Physics and Mathematics Specialized School, which is named after Artashes Shahinyan.

During the Olympiad, a six-member multinational team competition took place, in which Armenia’s schoolchildren competed in different teams.

The team including Kristine Grigoryan won first place, while Davit Zohrabyan’s team came in second place.

At the 2018 International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics held in Beijing, China, the Armenian team won 2 silver and 1 bronze medals, as well as 2 commendations.