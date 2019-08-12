Aronian Takes the Lead in 2019 St. Louis Rapid & Blitz Tournament

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (Panorama.am)—Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian has taken the lead at the 2019 St. Louis Rapid & Blitz tournament, after two days and six rounds.

On Day 2 of the rapid tournament, the Armenian Grandmaster, playing with black pieces, defeated defending Norwegian world chess champion Magnus Carlsen in the 35th move.

Aronian drew his two rapid games against China’s Ding Liren and American Leinier Domínguez in the first and third games of Day 2.

Grandmaster Aronian is currently leading the tournament with 10 points.