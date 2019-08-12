Armenian Team Wins 9 Medals at European Boxing Championships

TBILISI, Georgia (Panorama.am)—The Armenian team won 9 medals—1 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze – at the EUBC U14 European Boxing Championships, which took place in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Armenian boxer Suren Arakelyan (150 lb) captured a gold medal for the team, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reported.

Athletes Narek Nersisyan (119 lb), Artur Mkrtchyan (123 lb) and Garik Antanosyan (143 lb) won silver medals.

Meanwhile, Davit Safaryan (85 lb), Arman Miskaryan (101 lb), Gor Khudoyan (110 lb), Davit Simonyan (158 lb) and Albert Harutyunyan (176 lb) conquered bronze medals.

The teenage athletes’ results are exceptional for Armenian boxing.