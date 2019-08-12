Artsakh Soldier Who Deserted Post is in Azerbaijan

Artsakh’s Defense Army serviceman Arayik Ghazaryan, 19, abandoned his military position at about noon on August 12 in still unclear circumstances, the Artsakh Defense Ministry press service reported adding that the soldier left his position in the south east portion of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border.

In an official statement, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that on the morning of August 12, an Armenian soldier, which it called “Aro Ghazaryan” was detained in the Fizuli region, whose Armeian name is Varanda. The announcement said that Ghazaryan was interrogated.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Artstrun Hovhannisyan on Monday confirmed the news

“I confirm that there is an Armenian citizen in Azerbaijan at the moment, but relevant bodies will inform about the circumstances, his identity and other details,” said Hovhannisyan in a Facebook post.