British-Armenian Named U.K. Envoy to Yerevan

The government of the United Kingdom has appointed Alan Andranik Gogbashian as its ambassador to Armenia—the first time a Diaspora Armenian is named to represent a foreign country in Armenia.

Gogbashian will replace Judith Farnworth who has served as Great Britain’s Ambassador to Armenia for that past four years.

A government statement announcing Gogbashian’s appointment said that he has been part of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office since 2008 and has served on several positions, including as deputy head of Great Britain’s mission in Rabat, Morocco from 2011 to 2014 after which he served as head of the Foreign Office’s Caribbean, Central America and Mexico Department in the Americas Directorate.

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affair, Zareh Sinanyan, welcomed Gogbashian’s appointment pointing out in a Facebook post that “This is the first time that a Diaspora Armenian will be ambassador to Armenia.”