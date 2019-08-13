ANCA-WR Appoints Armen Sahakyan as Executive Director

GLENDALE – The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Armen Sahakyan as its Executive Director.

“We are very proud to welcome Armen Sahakyan to lead our team as ANCA-WR Executive Director,” remarked ANCA-WR Chairperson Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “We are confident that Armen’s extensive knowledge, years of experience, impressive resume and passionate commitment to the Armenian Cause will all serve him well as he brings the vision and skills we need to achieve great new heights in the important work we do to advance our Cause.”

In this role, Sahakyan will oversee the far-ranging projects and initiatives of the ANCA Western Region, including grassroots community development, public policy advocacy, coalition building, media relations, and coordination of goals and priorities amongst the 28 local chapters in the Western Region.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the ANCA-WR Board of Directors to serve our community and its priorities,” said Sahakyan. “I look forward to building on the decades-long successes of the ANCA-WR in further advancing the Armenian Cause.”

Previously, Sahakyan led the ANCA Eastern Region office for four years and has been active with the organization since high school, including as a Leo Sarkisian intern and a Capital Gateway Program fellow.

Sahakyan has taught Government Studies at his alma mater Bloomfield College as an adjunct professor. Additionally, he has worked at the World Bank Group, the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the United Nations, as well as the European Institute.

Sahakyan’s articles have appeared in a variety of national media outlets, including The National Interest, The Hill, The Christian Science Monitor, European Affairs, and CQ Researcher Magazine. He has also presented at a number of conferences, including ones held at Georgetown, Columbia, and George Washington universities.

He holds a Master of Arts degree in International Relations and International Economics from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Political Economy (summa cum laude, class valedictorian) from Bloomfield College.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.