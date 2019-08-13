James L. Melikian L.A. Brother Scholarship Fund Established at Fresno State

FRESNO—Armenian Studies Program Director Professor Barlow Der Mugrdechian announced that the James L. Melikian L.A. Brothers Scholarship fund has been officially instituted at California State University, Fresno. A donation of $5,100 established the Scholarship, which will be awarded to deserving Armenian students studying at Fresno State.

The effort to create the scholarship was led by Fresno State alumnus James L. Melikian, who annually hosts a gathering of friends at his home to raise funds for charitable purposes. Melikian (“The Popcorn Man”) established his company, “The Popcorn Man,” in 1977. “The Popcorn Man” provides school districts in California and other states with healthy, nutritious items for the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program, the Child Care Program as well as the After School Snack Program.

In 2014 Melikian was a recipient of the Fresno State “Top Dog” award, which recognizes outstanding alumni. He has been an active supporter of Fresno State’s Armenian Studies Program, as well as the Department of Media, Communications, and Journalism. He is also an Alumni Association Life Member and a Bulldog Foundation supporter.

Melikian graduated from Fresno State in 1969 with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, and was President of the Hye Society organization. A highlight of the Hye Society activities was when, noted author, William Saroyan came to Fresno State to speak to the Armenian students. Melikian is also active in the community and in state and national politics.

The Armenian Studies Program appreciates the establishment of the new scholarship that will benefit students at Fresno State.