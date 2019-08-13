Funeral Notice: Vartkes Touloumdjian

VARTKES TOULOUMDJIAN

Born on August 20, 1952, Lebanon

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Vartkes Touloumdjian, which occurred on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Funeral service followed by interment will take place on Thursday, August 15, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills, Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Jacqueline Touloumdjian

Children, Raffi, Nerso and Talar Touloumdjian

Brother, Varoujan Touloumdjian

Sister-in-law, Sona Touloumdjian and children, Anto and Sevag

Nephew, Aram and Lora Touloumdjian and son, Christopher

Nephew, Arek and Nareen Touloumdjian

Sister, Markarid and Varoujan Yaghmourian and family

The entire Touloumdjian, Naldjian, Yaghmourian, Mikaelian, Keosseian, Tufenkjian and Melkonian families, friends and relatives

Memorial reception will follow at Impressions Banquet Hall, 212 N. Orange St., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Rosdom or ACF Arshavir Shiragian.