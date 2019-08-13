Funeral Notice: Vartkes Touloumdjian

VARTKES TOULOUMDJIAN
Born on August 20, 1952, Lebanon
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Vartkes Touloumdjian, which occurred on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Funeral service followed by interment will take place on Thursday, August 15, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills, Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Jacqueline Touloumdjian
Children, Raffi, Nerso and Talar Touloumdjian
Brother, Varoujan Touloumdjian
Sister-in-law, Sona Touloumdjian and children, Anto and Sevag
Nephew, Aram and Lora Touloumdjian and son, Christopher
Nephew, Arek and Nareen Touloumdjian
Sister, Markarid and Varoujan Yaghmourian and family
The entire Touloumdjian, Naldjian, Yaghmourian, Mikaelian, Keosseian, Tufenkjian and Melkonian families, friends and relatives
Memorial reception will follow at Impressions Banquet Hall, 212 N. Orange St., Glendale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Rosdom or ACF Arshavir Shiragian.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.