Armenia, Russia Jointly Send Humanitarian Aid to Syria

Armenia and Russia have jointly sent another batch of humanitarian assistance to Syria through the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a news release.

“The humanitarian aid is envisioned for the Syrian population who was affected as a consequence of the military conflict,” the news release said.

Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan personally reviewed the cargo before dispatching it.

The aid contains 52.5 metric tons of canned meat, 35 metric tons of canned fish, 40 tons of sugar, as well as dry rations weighing around 14,5 tons.

The Armenian-Russian team will deliver the cargo to representatives of the Syrian Red Crescent, which will distribute it further.