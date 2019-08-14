Merdinian School Announces Expansion of Preschool

In an effort to address a long student waiting list, C & E Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School has expanded its preschool capacity once more, five years after the initial increase in 2014 from 36 to 57 students. We are pleased to announce that currently, the school will be able to accommodate 74 preschool students. A new classroom has been opened to accommodate the additional students.

Our preschool is licensed by the State of California to serve the needs of children ages 3 to 5 years. The objective of the preschool program is to provide an age and developmentally appropriate curriculum combined with Christian, Armenian, and American education to enhance the growth of the child as an individual. Creative activities are incorporated daily to teach children skills needed to move to the next developmental stage. Experimentation, exploration, and discovery are encouraged. Our experienced teachers help children learn in a caring, warm, loving, and nurturing environment.

God has blessed our efforts with a thriving Merdinian School and a highly qualified and dedicated faculty, staff, and Board of Directors. We pray for God’s continued blessings and our community’s ongoing full support.

Established in 1982, Merdinian is the only Armenian Evangelical School in the United States. The school offers a broad-based curriculum that fosters academic excellence, high moral values, and spiritual enrichment in the Armenian Evangelical tradition. Merdinian strives to create a safe and nurturing environment where every student receives personal attention to become a successful and responsible individual.