VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center for Housing Armenia Head to Gyumri

GYUMRI, Armenia—The volunteer teams from VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia have visited Gyumri to assist a new family. Like many of their compatriots, the Hovhannisyan family lost their home during the 1988 Spitak earthquake. This was followed by long and hard days of living in a small garage, purchasing a half-built house, and years of efforts to make it a home. Armen Hovhannisyan was able to both provide for his family and build a roof for their home. However, 20 years later, there are still several features of the home that require renovations, as the much of the work has remained unfinished.

Creating simple comfortable housing conditions seemed impossible for the family from Gyumri. Yet, financial and health problems pushed the construction of the semi-demolished kitchen and bathroom to the back burner.

This year, owing to the housing program of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, the most realistic solution to the Hovhannisyan family problem was found. Volunteers from partner organizations participated in the renovation of the Hovhannisyan home, completing floor concreting work.

“It’s no secret we give particular place to borderland villages in our programs. Nevertheless, we cannot limit ourselves with just those borderland communities and strive to reach others, too, as much as we can. Unfortunately, housing is a problem in many settlements of the republic. I know Gyumri oftentimes is unintentionally associated with a town in ruins. I want to believe the day will come and there will be no more wrecked walls, and everyone will have finished beautiful homes wherever they are. And that’s one of our project’s main purposes,” noted VivaCell-MTS General Manager, Ralph Yirikian.

As a result of many years of partnership, the partners were able to solve the housing problem of over 200 families. Construction works on half-built houses and those in need of renovation have been completed.

“We help families to create better conditions and build a prosperous future for their children. The 3 underage children of this family deserve to grow up in better conditions. It is also important in terms of having a responsible citizen,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia president Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

With the support of VivaCell-MTS, 12 houses have been built in the Shirak region.

