AEF Celebrates 70 Years of Improving Education for Armenian Youth

GLENDALE—The Armenian Educational Foundation, one of the oldest U.S. based Armenian-American charities, will be celebrating its 70th year at its upcoming Gala. Founded in 1950, the AEF has been leading the charge in providing financial assistance to Armenian students and Armenian educational institutions. AEF’s 70th Anniversary will be celebrated on January 26, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Since the year 2000, the AEF has allocated over $8 million for scholarships, grants to Armenian educational institutions and related Armenian educational initiatives. These funds have been used towards numerous initiatives including the renovation of over 200 schools in the remote villages of Armenia, Artsakh and Javakhk. The AEF has also provided aid to Armenian schools and students in the Armenian Diaspora. Programs that the AEF continues to fund include the “School Supplies Program,” the “Computer in Every School Program,” and the “Student Scholarship Program.”

In 2007, AEF started granting full tuition scholarships to Armenian students attending universities in Armenia with 21 students receiving scholarships that first year. This year, AEF granted over 400 scholarships with a goal of granting 500 annual scholarships by next year.

“We have extraordinary AEF members and supporters who make it possible for us to provide the much needed help to thousands of deserving students, whether it is renovating dilapidated schools, providing school supplies and computers, or making it possible for students to continue their education through scholarships,” noted AEF President, Peter Baghdassarian. “AEF accomplished all of this with only one part-time employee in its Glendale office and one employee in Yerevan. The majority of the work has been done by AEF members, who volunteer countless hours and are never reimbursed for their expenses, which includes travel to Armenia.”

For more information, please call the AEF office at (818) 242-4154, or visit AEF’s website.