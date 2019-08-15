ANCA-Glendale to Honor YWCA of Glendale

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale will host its annual Award and Appreciation Gala, during which YWCA Glendale will be awarded the ANCA Glendale Maria Jacobson Humanitarian Award. The gala will take place on Sunday, August 25 at Renaissance Banquet Hall in Glendale.

The gala is an opportunity for ANCA – Glendale to honor remarkable individuals and local organizations for their notable achievements and commitments to the betterment of the Glendale community. YWCA Glendale will be honored for its devotion to the welfare of humanity by eliminating the suffering and pain of the less fortunate throughout the United States.

YWCA Glendale is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Its purpose is to ensure the health, safety, and economic empowerment of women, children and families, and to strengthen communities to prevent and break the cycle of domestic violence.

YWCA Glendale was founded in 1926 when 15 of the community’s prominent women wanted full access to a recreational facility in Glendale, CA to promote health and wellness among women and girls. During the depression, emergency relief became a principal activity. In 1933 alone, YWCA Glendale provided over 400 meals and 81 free beds to women and girls in economic crisis and opened two permanent residences for single women. YWCA Glendale continued to promote recreational services for women and girls and on March 3, 1940, acquired its building, which has been its location since. YWCA Glendale provided housing to 30 women, a commissary, and health education. In 1969, YWCA Glendale officially closed its residency program and turned its focus towards promoting health and safety in the Glendale community. In 1979, YWCA Glendale joined the national domestic violence movement by opening an emergency shelter for survivors, which still exists today.

Today, YWCA Glendale’s largest program provides services to domestic violence survivors and their children—emergency shelter, legal support, case management, therapy, children’s services and more. Its second largest program provides education and training to youth, educators and youth-serving professionals to prevent domestic violence. YWCA Glendale has the bold vision to end the culture of violence, starting with our community. Funds raised allow it to develop the programs that bring all parts of the community together to have conversations around bystander intervention, violence in schools and healthy relationships so that all girls and women can achieve self-sufficiency and live free from violence.

ANCA – Glendale will honor YWCA Glendale, along with Archpriest Vazken Atmajian, AYAC, Asbarez Daily Newspaper, Lena Kortoshian and Nicholetta Sarkissian at the annual Award and Appreciation Gala. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit the website.

The ANCA Glendale Chapter advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. To learn more, visit the website.