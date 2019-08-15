Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Awards Six Scholarships

GLENDALE—Driven by the motto “Empowering our youth for a brighter future,” the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union celebrated and recognized the achievements of six bright college students. The celebration took place on Friday, August 9 in the library of the Armenian Society of Los Angeles in Glendale, California. An extraordinary evening, during which, the AEBU Scholarship Fund committee announced the recipients of its 2019 – 2020 Scholarships.

In her opening remarks, Katia Kermoyan-Khodanian welcomed guests and acknowledged the presence of our honorary guests, Jennifer Freemon, President of the Board of Education of the Glendale Unified School District, Dr. Vivian Ekchian, Superintendent of the Glendale Unified School District, Dr. Vahram Shemmassian, Director of the Armenian Studies Program at California State University, Northridge, and Dr. Hasmig Baran, Armenian Studies professor at CSUN.

After a brief introduction of the history of the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union, established in 1969 in Beirut, Lebanon, Kermoyan-Khodanian continued her remarks explaining the inception of the AEBU Scholarship Fund by a group of visionary individuals who believe in empowering the youth with highest level of education, and encouraging community service and the idea of giving back to one’s community. Based on these ideals, the AEBU Scholarship committee carefully reviewed the numerous applications received and decided to award six scholarships, instead of the five which were initially announced. Later, she invited Dr. Rosine Der Tavitian to introduce the awardees.

Before introducing the awardees, Dr. Der Tavitian talked about the history of scholarships in general; she emphasized the fact that the concept of giving scholarships started in 1643, in London, England. She then emphasized the importance, and the impact, of scholarships in resumes when pursuing careers. The highlight of the evening was when Dr. Der Tavitian invited Tatios Koroglian, a founding member of the AEBU Scholarship Fund, to present the scholarship awards to our six talented and highly accomplished winners.

Our 2019 – 2020 AEBU Scholarship Fund Awardees are as follows:

Nanor Deirbadrossion: Majoring in Bioengineering at University of California, Santa Cruz Alison Ghafari: Majoring in Biology at Azusa Pacific University Katia Khanlian: Majoring in Chemistry at University of California, Los Angeles Narek Dadouryan: Majoring in Computer Science at University of California, Los Angeles Christina Chiranian: Double majoring in Political Science and Criminology at University of Californian, Irvine Talin Kojababian: Attending Southwestern Law School

To conclude the event, Kermoyan-Khodanian emphasized the importance of committing to advancing the mission of the AEBU Scholarship Fund. She urged those present and the community at large to support this mission and donate to expand its programs. A reception followed the ceremony, where guests enjoyed socializing, networking, and getting to know each other.

You may contribute to the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Scholarship Fund by visiting our website or mailing your donation to AEBU Scholarship Fund, 1060 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104.

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union is a California based charitable organization, exempt from Federal income tax under section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Tax ID # 95-3798531.