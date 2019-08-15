ANCA-WR Endorses Andrew Romanoff for U.S. Senate

GLENDALE—In recognition of Andrew Romanoff’s stellar record on Armenian American issues, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region, along with ANCA Colorado, has endorsed the former Colorado Speaker for his bid in the 2020 U.S. Senate Primary race.

“Speaker Romanoff has been an unwavering champion of the Armenian Cause and Colorado’s Armenian community for 17 years, which is why we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of his campaign to become the Democratic candidate for what is expected to be the most competitive U.S. Senate race in the nation,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “From launching Colorado’s annual Armenian Genocide resolution to advocating for the Capitol Khachkar, Andrew has been a true hero for the Armenian community. The ANCA-WR calls on Armenian Americans across the nation to support his campaign,” added Hovsepian.

“I am honored by ANCA-WR’s endorsement. As Colorado’s next senator, I look forward to building on my close relationship with the Armenian-American community, advocating for strong U.S.-Armenia relations, addressing the ongoing repercussions of the Armenian Genocide, enhancing the partnership between the U.S. and Armenia in aid and trade, and stopping blockades and aggression against the landlocked republics of Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Andrew Romanoff.

In 2002, Romanoff introduced the resolution designating April 24 as “Colorado Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide,” a pioneering step that paved the way for construction of America’s first state capitol khachkar (cross-stone) to commemorate the Armenian Genocide, as well as the designation of a portion of Arapahoe Road in Arapahoe County as the “Sardarapat Armenian Memorial Highway” commemorating the 1918 Battle of Sardarapat and the subsequent formation of independent Armenia. He continued to advocate for the Armenian community as a private citizen after term limits ended his time in office. In 2013, when Turkish and Azeri lobbies fought to prevent the khachkar memorial in Denver from being built, Romanoff returned to the capitol and led the fight that stopped them.

In addition to being a champion of the Armenian community, Romanoff boasts an extraordinary record of leadership. As president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado, he led the fight for the prevention and treatment of mental health and substance use disorders. Earlier, Romanoff won four terms in the Colorado House of Representatives—including two terms as speaker of the House. He earned recognition from more than 50 state and national organizations as one of the most effective legislative leaders in America.

Romanoff authored laws to expand the supply of affordable housing, protect the environment, and support the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. He crafted an economic recovery plan to put thousands of Coloradans back to work, built a bipartisan coalition to pass it, and secured the largest investment in school construction in Colorado’s history.

Romanoff began his career at the Southern Poverty Law Center, joining the battle against Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups. His work there fueled a lifelong passion for justice—a cause he later championed at a state civil rights agency. The same commitment took Romanoff to Nicaragua in the wake of a brutal civil war. He taught English in rural high schools and continued teaching here in Colorado. In 2012, Romanoff founded the Posner Center for International Development, which is now home to more than 60 Colorado-based organizations, all advancing sustainable solutions to global poverty.

Romanoff has earned endorsements from nearly 300 elected officials for his U.S. Senate bid. In early July, Keating Research released the first poll of the 2020 Democratic Senate Primary, showing Romanoff leading the race.

“Colorado Armenians are very happy to see Andrew run for the U.S. Senate because we have worked with him since 2002 on Armenian American issues and we trust Andrew 100%,” remarked long-time community activist and ANCA Colorado board member Kim Christianian. “This race will surely be one of the most expensive and competitive in the country, and in order to win, Andrew needs each and every one of us to support him with the same vigor he’s supported our Cause,” continued Christianian.

“It may be long before we have another opportunity like this to elect a U.S. Senator who would champion Armenian American issues, which is why joining Andrew’s people-powered grassroots campaign is one of the most important investments that our community can make. I urge my fellow Armenian Americans across Colorado and the nation, regardless of party affiliation, to do their part at AndrewRomanoff.com,” concluded Christianian.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, including its regional office in Denver, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.