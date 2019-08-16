Blessing of Grapes at Glendale Adventist

GLENDALE—In celebration of the feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, the annual blessing of grapes was conducted at Glendale Adventist Hospital. The service, which was held on Wednesday, August 14, was led by Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Vicar General, accompanied by St. Mary’s Church pastors Archpriest Vazken Atmajian, Archpriest Gomidas Torossian, and Rev. Ardak Demirjian.

Glendale Adventist President, Alice Issai, delivered welcoming remarks and Senior Chaplain, Al Garcilazo, the invocation.

The Vicar General conveyed his greetings and message. He stated that, “Prayer is a powerful spiritual tool which also impacts our physical bodies,” adding, “we have come today to pray for healing and to comfort all those who are ailing.” On the occasion of the feast of the Assumption, he urged all to beseech the intercession of the Holy Mother of God before her Son Jesus Christ. He concluded by blessing all those present and encouraging them to remain resolute in their faith, in their devoted service and in their worthy mission.

The grape blessing ceremony followed, and the service concluded with the benediction by Chaplain Elias Molina.