Divine Liturgy and Blessing of Grapes at Ararat Home

MISSION HILLS—The feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God was celebrated at Ararat Home in Mission Hills with special services including Divine Liturgy and the blessing of grapes. Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian presided over the service on Thursday, August 15, in which clergy members participated.

The celebration began at the Nursing Facility with special hymns and prayers dedicated to the Holy Mother of God. In attendance were Board of Trustees Chair Joseph Kanimian and members, Chief Operating Officer Derik Ghookasian, Skilled Nursing Facility Executive Director Margarita Kechichian, staff, and residents. On behalf of the Board, Kanimian thanked the Prelate and clergy for their regular visits, special attention to our elders, and heartfelt prayers.

The Prelate conveyed his greetings and expressed his joy at being with the Ararat Home family once again, where God’s presence can be felt in the loving and serene atmosphere, he said. Prelate Mardirossian noted that, during each visit, the clergy pray for the physical health and spiritual tranquility of the residents and beseech the Lord’s blessings upon them, and, on this occasion, the intercession of the Holy Mother of God. He thanked Kanimian for the administration’s warm welcome, love and respect during each visit, and blessed and commended them for their compassionate service.

Speaking on the feast of the Assumption, the Prelate stated that the Virgin Mary was chosen to be the mother of our Lord because she was a faithful and obedient servant who placed her absolute trust in God’s will, and invited all to follow in her example by submitting to His will and praising Him in all circumstances.

The grape-blessing ceremony followed, and the celebration continued with Divine Liturgy at the Chapel, which was celebrated by Rev. Karekin Bedourian who also delivered the sermon focusing on the piety, purity, and faithfulness of the Holy Mother of God.

At the conclusion of the service, the Prelate conducted the blessing of grapes.

Both of the day’s services came to a close with the offering of Holy Communion and the singing of Cilicia.

Later, Ararat Home Administration hosted a lunch for the clergy.