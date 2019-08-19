Law & Justice Focus Day with ANCA-WR 2019 Summer Interns

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region organized a Focus Day on Law and Justice on Thursday with 2019 summer interns Areg Jangozian and Sarnell Antabian, accompanied by ANCA-WR Government Relations Director Arsen Shirvanyan. The primary objective of such focus days is to introduce interns to various aspects of professional careers they may wish to pursue.

ANCA-WR interns had the chance to meet with Judge Zaven V. Sinanian of Los Angeles County Superior Court and discuss the various prospects and challenges of pursuing law as a profession. In addition, Jangozian and Antabian observed a trial supervised by Judge Victoria Bedrossian–Wilson.

Later in the day, the interns visited UCLA Law School, where they met with Jessica Peake, Associate Director of the Promise Institute, to learn about the various projects the Institute has been engaged in. The Promise Institute—established in 2017 through funding generated from the movie “The Promise” centered on the story of the Armenian Genocide—has been engaged in various programs pertaining to human rights issues in the region and around the world.

Throughout the day, interns also met ANCA-WR Board Member Ayk Dikijian, Esq. of Worker Injury Law Group, who spoke about his experience pertaining to employment law. They also interviewed Alex Hrag Bastian, Deputy Chief of Staff to San Francisco’s District Attorney George Gascón.

The full day of meetings with a number of legal experts and professionals concluded with Jangozian and Antabian visiting with Aleksan Giragosian of Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, PC and co-chair of the Student Affairs Committee for the Armenian Bar Association to learn more about the process of applying to law school.

The deadline to apply for the fall 2019 ANCA-WR internship is August 23. To learn more or to apply, visit the website.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.