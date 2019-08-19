Memorial Service: Garo Bedrossian

On the occasion of the 40th day of Garo Bedrossian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 25, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.
He is survived by his:
Son, Asbed and Laura Bedrossian and children, Daron and Lily
Daughter, Narine Bedrossian
Brother, Mihran and Arpie Bedrossian
Niece, Houri and Koko Darakjian and children
Nephew, Koko and Nyrie Bedrossian and children
Michael and Tania Bedrossian and daughter
Brother, Hrant Bedrossian
Sister, Hasmig and Berj Khrlakian and children, George and Arevig
Niece, Silva Aznavourian and children
Nephew, Zohrab and Varsenig Bedrossian and children
Niece, Shiraz Bedrossian
Niece, Vicky and nephew Eddie Bedrossian
Cousin, Marie Minassian and children
Brother-in-law, Haig Kopooshian
Sister-in-law’s children, Badrig and Shogher Kopooshian and children
Hrag Kopooshian
Sister-in-law, Sona and Joseph Chahinian
Sister-in-law’s children, Cyril and Noushig Tahtadjian and children
Raffi and Patil Demerji and children
The entire Bedrossian, Najjarian, Kopooshian and Nalbandian families, relatives and friends
