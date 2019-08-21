Blessing of Grapes Ceremony Held at Rehab Center

In celebration of the Feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, and under the auspices of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian a special grape-blessing ceremony was conducted at a rehab facility for recovering addicts on Monday.
The service was conducted by Rev. Ghevont Kirazian, assisted by Chaplain and Deacon Rafi Garabedian, who conveyed the greetings and blessings of the Prelate. Fr. Ghevont conducted the grape-blessing service and delivered the sermon. Participants were gifted prayer books by the Prelacy.
