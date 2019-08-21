Anahid Baghdadlian-Ohanesian Awarded “Knight of Cilicia” Medal

Scenes from the dinner reception held to honor Anahid Baghdadlian-Ohanesian with “Knight of Cilicia” medal

LA CRESCENTA, Calif.,—A dinner reception was held at the Prelacy “Dikran and Zarouhie Der Ghazarian” Hall, during which Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian awarded the Holy See of Cilicia “Knight of Cilicia” medal to benefactor Anahid Baghdadlian-Ohanesian. The reception took place on Thursday, August 15.

In attendance were clergy, Central Executive members Vahe Yacoubian and Gaidzag Zetlian, Executive Council and Ladies Auxiliary representatives, and members of the honoree’s family and friends.

The program began with the opening prayer, after which MC Knar Kortoshian welcomed the guests. On behalf of the Executive Council, Chairman Garo Eshgian commended Baghdadlian-Ohanesian for graciously allocating her resources to our church and national causes, wished her good health, and expressed confidence that this honor will spur her to continued support.

The Prelate greeted the honoree and her daughter Silvie and commended the generous spirit of Anahid and her late husband Gaizak, offering a prayer for his soul and, with gratitude, remembering her late brother Paul Baghdadlian. Prelate Mardirossian reiterated that the Ohanessian family was the first sponsor from our Prelacy to heed the call of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I for support to the Sis Catholicosate lawsuit. He added that the family thereafter continued to lend their generous support to our Prelacy, including as the hosts of the Prelate’s New Year and Christmas Dinner for two years, to our parishes, the Bird’s Nest orphanage in Lebanon, and to various community organizations, for which they were awarded the Prelacy’s “St. Dertad” and “St. Ashkhen” medals in May of 2015. The Prelate joyfully announced that His Holiness was awarding the “Knight of Cilicia” medal to Anahid in appreciation of the Ohanesian family’s generosity and by his request and that of subsequent Executive Councils. In addition, by the request of Anahid, the Pontiff had, at the time, blessed her brother’s memory.

Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan read the Pontiff’s encyclical, after which the Prelate presented the medal to Anahid and a cross pin to her daughter Silvie.

Baghdadlian-Ohanesian conveyed her gratitude to His Holiness for the honor, her appreciation to the Prelate and Executive Council for their commendation and to the guests for their presence, and reaffirmed her support of the Catholicosate’s and Prelacy’s mission.

The evening closed with the benediction and Cilicia.