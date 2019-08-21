OSCE Representative and Artsakh Leaders Discuss Karabakh Conflict

Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman in Office, was in Stapenakert where he held meetings with Artsakh President Bako Shahakian and Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan on Tuesday.

Sahakian briefed Kasprzyk about the latest developments on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, commonly referred to as the line of contact.

Kasprzyk, who is in Artsakh to take part in a regular OSCE monitoring mission, and Shahakian also touched on Artsakh and Azerbaijani troop movements along the border.

Mayilyan and Kasprzyk discussed the issue of Artsakh soldier Ara Ghazaryan, who last week abandoned his post at a military unit in Varanda (formerly Fizouli) and crossed the border into Azerbaijan. The two discussed the possibility of repatriating him. Mayilyan underscored the need for the parties to the conflict to fulfill their obligations on complying with international humanitarian law.

The sides exchanged views on the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, as well as the monitoring missions conducted that Kasprzyk is scheduled to lead on Wednesday.