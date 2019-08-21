ARF Calls for Referendum on Amulsar

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia on Wednesday issued an announcement calling for a referendum to determine the fate of the mining operations at Amulsar, in the Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia.

The ARF Armenia body cited “contradictory statements by the new government are causing tensions surrounding the operation of the Amulsar mine, as well as the lack of adequate ressponse on the part of the authorities to meet public expectations” as the reason for proposing a referendum.

“Taking into consideration the interests of the nation and the state, public accord and the safe exploitation of natural resources, the preservation of the ecological diversity of the environment and sustainable development of the country the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia is deeply concerned that the published data are not convincing enough and do not inspire confidence in both public and professional circles,” said the ARF statement.

“We urge the authorities to not consider the published expert opinion as the final basis for the development of the mine. Underlining the people’s concern about this issue and its potentially serious impact on the socio-economic and environmental development of the country, we consider it appropriate, as a result of public and professional discussions, to find an acceptable solution to this issue,” said the ARF announcement.

“We also believe that it is necessary to restore dialogue with a circle of experts and, through a referendum, make a decision that meets the interests of the state and one that is acceptable to the public,” concluded the announcement.