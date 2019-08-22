VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center Revamp House in Aghavnadzor

AGHAVNADZOR, Armenia—In Aghavnadzor, a village in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor region, a partially built home was renovated. Assisted by VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, who have been partnering in the field of housing for several years, the Babayan home has been reconstructed.

The old house, built over 40 years ago, had never been renovated due to health and financial reasons. In 2006, the Babayan’s eldest son, Alik, was confined to a wheelchair due to an accident. It brought on both psychological and serious financial problems for the family. Alik and his younger brother, Artsrun, both worked, but could not renovate the house, as the problems were not few—semi-dark rooms lacking enough windows, dilapidated walls, a leaking roof, a balcony in ruins, a wooden wheelchair ramp, and more.

With the help of the house-building project, the Babayans have already completed the interior works of the house. A heating system will also be installed soon. With the willingness to help the family, the heads and staff members of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia united to help complete the construction operations. The volunteers have come together to make decent housing possible. With joint efforts, a new wheelchair ramp was built to replace the old wooden one, and concrete work has been carried out. Having a comfortable home is no longer a dream for the family.

“For me, having a wheelchair ramp is a necessity today, but the wooden ramp was not very safe. The concrete ramp for the wheelchair is the same as the paved road for a car. Thank you for helping to solve the most important issue for me,” said Alik.

“We ought to come together in order to make our motherland prosperous. We should be able to create something that each of our countrymen can make use of it. I feel blissful when, every time, in some place, we undertake construction works. The group of volunteers, like a circle of salvation, helps to finish the works quicker. I truly believe that inspires not only the people who are in need of a house, but also our colleagues themselves. Only humanity and responsibility enlighten the path of life. This is the way our colleagues think, otherwise they would not work here, as they consider the matter refers to themselves as well,” remarked VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“Every family has its problems and difficulties. In case of this family, it is important to note that endurance, sense of humor, and the desire to overcome difficulties have not left them, and there are people who are willing to support by giving a helping hand, to ease the burden of years of the family. This is the mission of the housing project,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia president Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

VivaCell-MTS (MTS Armenia CJSC) is Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator, having the widest network reach and spreading a wide range of Voice and Data services all across Armenia. Having the best of the Armenian people interest at heart since its launch on July 1, 2005 and in a short period of time VivaCell-MTS has managed to build a nationwide network and a considerable customer base. VivaCell-MTS drives innovation and aims at always being at the forefront of any development serving the Armenian mobile communications market. The company follows the guidance provided by ISO 26000 (International Standard of Social Responsibility) and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Information Security Management System). For more information, visit the website.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC is the leading telecommunications group in Russia and the CIS, offering mobile and fixed voice, broadband, pay TV as well as content and entertainment services in one of the world’s fastest growing regions. Including its subsidiaries, the Group services over 100 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Ukraine, Armenia and Belarus. Since July 2000, MTS’ Level 3 ADRs have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker symbol MBT). Additional information about the MTS Group can be found online.

Fuller Center for Housing Armenia is a non-governmental, charitable organization that supports community development in the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh by assisting in building and renovating simple, decent and affordable homes, as well as advocating the right to a decent shelter as a matter of conscience and action. FCHA provides long-term, interest-free loans to low-income families. The monthly repayments flow into a Revolving Fund, which is used to help more families, thereby providing a financial foundation for sustainable development. Since 2008 the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia has assisted about 800 families. For more information, please visit the website or email us.