Artsakh’s Sustainable Development Report Introduced in UN

Angry Azerbaijan calls it “provocation”

A report detailing sustainable development goals of the Republic of Artsakh was issued and was disseminated as part of the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development, reported the Artsakh Foreign Ministry. Azerbaijan, as expected, lashed out, calling it “provovation.”

The report, called the National Review of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) represents a comprehensive review of the overall policy of the authorities of Artsakh toward building a democratic and resilient country and ensuring economic, social and cultural development by virtue of its people’s right to self-determination.

The review highlights the progress achieved so far in the implementation of specific goals. The Government of Artsakh has employed an inclusive approach in elaborating the national review, touching upon challenges existing in several spheres, including good governance, poverty eradication, gender equality, education, environmental protection, access to facilities and services for disabled persons.

Furthermore, the report reveals the political will and commitment of the Government of Artsakh to integrate the Sustainable Development Goals into its domestic policy and reform agenda, despite serious security challenges and threats to the physical existence of its people emanating from Azerbaijan.

“We believe that this voluntary step will also contribute towards greater understanding of the issues related to Nagorno-Karabakh in line with the global commitment of leaving no one behind, as enshrined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” said Armenia’s Ambassador to the UN, Mher Margaryan.

The national review was prepared on the initiative of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry and was approved by the Artsakh National Council for Sustainable Development.

The National Review of Artsakh has angered Baku. Speaking to trend.az, Leyla Abdullayeva, a spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister accused Armenia of abusing its right to membership in the UN by distributing the paper, adding that Baku has sent a protest letter to the UN Secretary General.

Abdullayeva further accused Armenia of using “the practice of distributing papers of the illegal separatist regime within the UN and the OSCE, but this in no way reflects the position of these organizations.”