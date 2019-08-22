Homenetmen Inaugurates Chapter in Artsakh—Its 111th

Scenes from the Homentmen Artsakh chapter inauguration

After months of planning, Homenetmen inaugurated a new chapter in Artsakh during a ceremony on Wednesday in Stepanakert’s Revival Square. The Artsakh chapter is the Homenetmen’s 111th chapter worldwide.

Scouts—boys, girls, cubs and brownies—in their uniforms joined the Homenetmen Artsakh marching band for a parade on Revival Square as locals welcomed the newest Homenetmen chapter.

Attending the inauguration ceremonies were Artsakh President Bako Sahakian; Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Parkev Martirosyan; Artsakh State Minister Grigoryan Martirosyan; other government officials; members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee of Artsakh; as well as members of the Homenetmen Central Executive.

Following the ceremony, President Sahakian met with Homenetmen Central Executive Chairman Karnig Mgrdichian and fellow executive member Bagrat Yesayan. They were accompanied to the meeting by ARF Artsakh Central Committee chairman Davit Ishkhanyan.

President Sahakian welcomed the establishment of the Homenetmen in Artsakh and praised the praised the 101-year-old athletic and scouting organization for its work in educating and empowering generations of young Armenians throughout the world.

He expressed hope that the Homenetmen will be able to elevate the physical and patriotic development of the youth of Artsakh, saying that he had high hopes for the Homenetmen to advance and succeed in Artsakh.