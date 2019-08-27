Tufenkian Fine Arts Presents ‘Vahe Berberian: A Kiss is not Lip Service’

LOS ANGELES—Tufenkian Fine Arts is honored to present “Vahe Berberian: A Kiss is not Lip Service,” a new exhibition featuring selected works by Vahe Berberian. The opening reception will be held on Friday, September 13, beginning at 7 p.m. The show will remain on view through October 25. The gallery is located at 216 S Louise St, Glendale, CA 91205.

This will be Berberian’s first solo exhibition at Tufenkian Fine Arts. The multifaceted artist, who has become a household name with his monologues, plays and novels, says he is his own ruthless critic, and it took him a while to finally feel satisfied with the work he is exhibiting. “Almost all of these pieces have more than a dozen layers to them. I paint over and over again until I give the piece enough texture to have its own history. I stop only when I realize that I can’t touch the piece any more.” “A Kiss is Not Lip Service,” will feature over 40 of Berberian’s recent and never before seen works on canvas, paper and assemblages. “I have been preparing for this exhibition for the past five years and, honestly, I haven’t been this excited for a long time,” said Vahe Berberian about his upcoming exhibition.

“Vahe and I have been talking about a new exhibition for a while, and we are thrilled to finally see this major exhibition come to fruition. About two years ago, together we decided that Tufenkian Fine Arts should be Vahe’s home, and we are honored to represent him,” noted Gallery Director Caroline Lais-Tufenkian. “Vahe has produced so much work over the past few years—it was a challenge selecting work for this exhibition. We selected a number of impressive works that we are certain you will appreciate,” she concluded. Visit us to see a wide range of whimsical, poetic, and charming work in various dimensions and colors suitable for all art lovers.

The exhibition will have a 62-page monograph, with an essay by Los Angeles based artist and writer Kireilyn Barber, a statement by Vahe Berberian, a foreword by Caroline Lais-Tufenkian, and over 60 color images. The monograph will be released and available for purchase at the opening.

Tufenkian and Berberian have collaborated on three exhibitions prior to “A Kiss is Not Lip Service,” and their friendship has deep roots. We look forward to welcoming you to experience Vahe Berberian’s powerful personal work.

Tufenkian Fine Arts, located in Glendale, California, is an art gallery dedicated to presenting exemplary modern and contemporary artists. The gallery’s TFA Project Space displays the work of emerging contemporary artists. We connect audiences to outstanding exhibitions and events fostering an appreciation for contemporary visual art.

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday thru Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: By appointment

For more information, call 818.288.4635, or visit the gallery’s website. Follow Tufenkian Fine Art on Facebook and Instagram for updates about the gallery, new works, artist updates, and exhibition dates.