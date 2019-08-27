Leonard Manoukian Announces Run for Glendale City Council

GLENDALE—Former Glendale Planning Commission chair, Leonard Manoukian, announces his candidacy for City Council for the upcoming March 2020 City elections.

“I’m running to improve our community’s quality of life as much as possible. I believe that the only way to lead is by getting input from the entire community, being transparent and remaining accountable. Local politicians should not try to appeal to interest groups in hopes of short term success. Let’s plan together, work together, and reap the benefits of a better Glendale together,” stated Manoukian.

“Leonard has been an AYSO volunteer for over 15 years. He is a great advocate for our youth and community. I know he’ll bring the same energy to his work on the City Council and make a positive impact for our families in Glendale,” noted Aldo Mascheroni, community leader and volunteer.

Manoukian has been a Glendale resident for over 30 years and has served in a number of local organizations. He was on the Planning Commission for over 11 years and has served on the boards of Boy Scouts of America Verdugo Hills Council, Chamlian Armenian School, and Homenetmen Glendale Chapter, where he has been a member since 1984. Leonard is a member of the Board of Directors of AYSO Region 88. He is an attorney employed by the State of California and practices in Glendale.

“I have known Leonard for nearly 30 years and know his history and work in our community. He is the right candidate to vote for, and someone who’ll give residents a greater voice on the Council,” stated Robert Parseghian, business owner, community leader and volunteer.

“My experience has given me a greater sense of what our city needs and increased my desire to serve it. I hope to introduce myself to as many Glendale residents as possible during this campaign so that we can share our ideas, vision, and plans for our great city,” said Manoukian.

You can read more on Leonard’s candidacy online.