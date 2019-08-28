Bill to Help GCC Offset April 24 Closure Costs Heads to Senate Floor

SACRAMENTO—SB 568, authored by Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D–La Cañada Flintridge) passed the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday and is headed to the Senate Floor for final action. SB 568 would help Glendale Community College offset revenue losses associated with closing on April 24th. April 24 is the day the worldwide Armenian Community commemorates the Armenian Genocide.

“Two years ago, I was approached by GCC to help the college offset the cost of closing on April 24th. Unlike K-12 schools, current state law does not give GCC the same flexibility that the GUSD has to close without financial loss. I am very proud to have helped move one-step closer to rectifying this situation. The Armenian American Community, greater Glendale community, faculty, administrators and students of GCC solemnly and appropriately want to commemorate the Armenian Genocide without unnecessary financial pressure, and the State should help them do it. It is also important to remember that the benefits of SB 568 go beyond financial. When GCC closes on April 24th it educates many people about the historical significance of the day and the horror of the first Genocide of the 20th Century,” remarked Senator Portantino.

Senator Portantino, who has a long and positive relationship with the Armenian American and Glendale Community College community, has been in negotiations with the Community College Chancellor’s Office for the last two years to bring a solution to this issue. SB 568 is the culmination of those discussions. Under current law, K-12 school districts like the GUSD have the ability to close and not lose funding. Community Colleges currently do not have the same flexibility causing GCC to a loss of an estimated $500,000 for closing on April 24th.

“On behalf of the Glendale Community College District, we appreciate Senator Portantino’s leadership and authorship of SB 568. The passage of this bill will benefit not only the present constituency of Glendale’s Community, but generations to come,” noted Glendale Community College’s Executive Vice President Dr. Anthony Culpepper.

GCC Vice President Dr. Anthony Culpepper traveled to Sacramento this morning to offer testimony in support of SB 568 at the Senate Education Committee hearing. The Committee unanimously passed the bill and it is on its way to the Senate Floor.