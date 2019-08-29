Funeral Notice: Avedis Khoren Pilibossian

AVEDIS KHOREN PILIBOSSIAN
Born on December 19, 1942, Beirut
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Avedis Pilibossian, which occurred on Sunday August 25, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 11 a.m. at Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church, 339 S. Santa Anita Ave., Pasadena, CA 91107. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.
He is survived by;
His wife, Alice Pilibossian
Daughter, Aline and Dustin Sims
Daughter, Anita and Hrair Derderian
Daughter, Evline Pilibossian,
Son, Alan and Rosario Pilibossian
Grandchildren, Alique, Daron, Talar Derderian and Anush Pilibossian
The entire Pilibossian, Der Khatchadourian, Albarian, Ishkhanian, Balekian, Berberian, Ouzounian, Djambazian, Esayan, Hovagimian, Derderian, Wartoukian, Kestekian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chamlian-Tatikian Alumni Association (STAA) Lebanon.
