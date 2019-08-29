Funeral Notice: Avedis Khoren Pilibossian

AVEDIS KHOREN PILIBOSSIAN

Born on December 19, 1942, Beirut

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Avedis Pilibossian, which occurred on Sunday August 25, 2019.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 11 a.m. at Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church, 339 S. Santa Anita Ave., Pasadena, CA 91107. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.

He is survived by;

His wife, Alice Pilibossian

Daughter, Aline and Dustin Sims

Daughter, Anita and Hrair Derderian

Daughter, Evline Pilibossian,

Son, Alan and Rosario Pilibossian

Grandchildren, Alique, Daron, Talar Derderian and Anush Pilibossian

The entire Pilibossian, Der Khatchadourian, Albarian, Ishkhanian, Balekian, Berberian, Ouzounian, Djambazian, Esayan, Hovagimian, Derderian, Wartoukian, Kestekian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chamlian-Tatikian Alumni Association (STAA) Lebanon.