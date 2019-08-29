Funeral Notice: Vartan Tavidaghian

VARTAN TAVIDAGHIAN
Born on June 13, 2019, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and relative Vartan Tavidaghian, which occurred on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park, 10621 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 10 a.m. at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic church, 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. Interment will follow at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park, 10621 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606.
He is survived by his;
Son, Raffy and Elizabeth Tavidaghian and children
Son, Mike and Eva Tavitian
Son, Nazaret and Alice Tavidaghian
The entire Tavidaghian, Tavitian, Bereberian, Keverian, Ardejian, Vassilian, Avakian, Kellyan, Meguerdichian, Papazian families, relatives and friends
A memorial reception will follow at Blush banquet hall, 10519 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church in Pasadena.
