Funeral Notice: Sirvard Bchtikian-Grigorian

SIRVARD BCHTIKIAN-GRIGORIAN
Born on November 27, 1934, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, aunt, Godmother and relative Sirvard Bchtikian-Grigorian, who passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Funeral service followed by internment will be held on Thursday, September 5, 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, at Church Of The Hills (White Church) 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Sister, Vartouhi Keshishian
Sister, Sosi Bchtikian-Mantarlyan
Sister-in-law, Agnes Bchtikian
Sister-in-law, Katya Bchtikian
Nephews and nieces,
Narina Bchtikian and children, Vladimir and Natalie
Marina Bchtikian
Sedrak and Lusin Khzrtian and children, Stepan and Shaké, Sirvard’s Godchildren
Martin and Aghavni Khzrtian and children, Arman and Emily
Nune and Sarkis Sepetjian and children, Elizabeth and Paul
Artak and Maritsa Bchtikian and children, Narek, Vahagn and Nanor
Takuhi and Harout Simonian and children, Paul and Anita and her husband Haik Pogosian
Hovsep and Hripsime Bchtikian and children, Nare, Areg and Ani
And the entire Bchtikian, Khzrtian, Sepetjian and Simonian families, relatives and friends.
Memorial reception will follow at Fresco Ristorante, 514 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91204.
