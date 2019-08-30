Funeral Notice: Sirvard Bchtikian-Grigorian

SIRVARD BCHTIKIAN-GRIGORIAN

Born on November 27, 1934, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, aunt, Godmother and relative Sirvard Bchtikian-Grigorian, who passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Funeral service followed by internment will be held on Thursday, September 5, 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, at Church Of The Hills (White Church) 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Sister, Vartouhi Keshishian

Sister, Sosi Bchtikian-Mantarlyan

Sister-in-law, Agnes Bchtikian

Sister-in-law, Katya Bchtikian

Nephews and nieces,

Narina Bchtikian and children, Vladimir and Natalie

Marina Bchtikian

Sedrak and Lusin Khzrtian and children, Stepan and Shaké, Sirvard’s Godchildren

Martin and Aghavni Khzrtian and children, Arman and Emily

Nune and Sarkis Sepetjian and children, Elizabeth and Paul

Artak and Maritsa Bchtikian and children, Narek, Vahagn and Nanor

Takuhi and Harout Simonian and children, Paul and Anita and her husband Haik Pogosian

Hovsep and Hripsime Bchtikian and children, Nare, Areg and Ani

And the entire Bchtikian, Khzrtian, Sepetjian and Simonian families, relatives and friends.

Memorial reception will follow at Fresco Ristorante, 514 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91204.