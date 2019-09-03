Westside Guild of Ararat Home to Hold Reception at Kazanjian Jewelry

LOS ANGELES—“Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend,” and, to continue that friendship, the Westside Guild of the Ararat Home of Los Angeles will be holding a Cocktail Reception at Kazanjian Jewelry. Guests will have the opportunity to see the finest rare gems and estate jewels from around the world and to hear, first hand, from CEO Douglas Kazanjian, about his study of estate/antique jewelry and gemstones.

Barbara Poladian and Cindy Norian, co-chairs of the event, noted that Kazanjian Jewelry will be celebrating its 106th year in business and has achieved worldwide recognition as an estate jewelry and fine gem firm.

Douglas Kazanjian was born in Los Angeles, attended Harvard-Westlake High School, and received his B.A. in Political Science from UCLA. After college, he traveled the world studying gemstones. He worked in Australia, Thailand and New York. He is a scratch golfer, and was a member of the UCLA golf team. Douglas has a passion for photography and has printed photo books of gems and jewels in gardens. He has searched the world for the finest rare gems and estate jewels from private collections. He helped uncover one of the world’s historical diamonds in 2007, with the rediscovery of a 5.05 carat red diamond. The firm has launched numerous designer jewelry collections and has made exquisite custom one-of-a-kind pieces.

Kazanjian is an Advisory Council Member of the Los Angeles Chapter of Achievement Rewards College Scientists; and a member of the Young Presidents Organization chapter of Beverly Hills.

Noralea Poladian Goodrow and Tamara Goodrow Buuck, Chairs of the Westside Guild, anticipate a capacity crowd to enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at the reception and to be dazzled by the astounding display of fine gems and jewels.

Tickets to the event are $65.00. Both valet and public parking will be available. Please mail reservations to Lynnette Amerian at 5655 Jumilla Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367. For more information call (818)-888-8480.