ANC-Indiana Visits Representative Greg Pence’s District Office

Columbus, IN—Representatives from the Armenian National Committee of Indiana visited with Representative Greg Pence’s (R-IN (06)) Deputy Chief of Staff and District Director Ryan Jarmula.

ANC of Indiana Chairwoman Seda Arzumanyan was accompanied by fellow activist Kristina Ako. The two discussed the issues related to U.S.-Armenia relations, security and stability for Artsakh, and permanent U.S. government recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The delegation also encouraged Representative Pence to join the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, co-sponsor the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296), the Artsakh Travel and Communication Act (H.Res.190) and H.Res.452, which aims to improve relations between the U.S. and Armenia.

“We were delighted to have met with Representative Pence’s staffer and are eager to continue the important dialogue we began with regard to issues important to the Armenian American community,” noted Seda Arzumanyan, Chair of ANC of Indiana.