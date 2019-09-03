‘I Am Not Alone’ to Have World Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

TORONTO, Canada—The feature documentary “I Am Not Alone” will have its world premiere as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival, the annual event known as the launching pad for the Oscars. The screenings will take place on September 7, 9 and 15. Other premieres in this year’s TIFF lineup include Tom Hanks’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker,” Eddie Murphy’s “Dolemite Is My Name,” and Atom Egoyan’s “Guest of Honor.”

“This galvanizing chronicle of the 2018 Armenian revolution combines gripping front-line reportage with new interviews that describe incidents the cameras could not capture,” said Thom Powers, Head Programmer of TIFF Docs. “Hugely informative, briskly paced, and offering a laudable balance of perspectives, ‘I Am Not Alone’ is a feat of nonfiction storytelling and a must-see for anyone eager to make sense of recent history.”

Directed and produced by Garin Hovannisian, with an original score by Serj Tankian (“Intent to Destroy”), the film tells the miraculous story of Armenia’s Velvet Revolution, which began on Easter 2018, when one man set out on a march from Gyumri to Yerevan to topple the all-powerful regime that ruled his post-soviet country. This total-access documentary includes exclusive interviews with both sides, including the revolutionary Nikol Pashinyan and Armenia’s two-term president Serzh Sargsyan.

Alec Mouhibian (1915), Eric Esrailian (“The Promise,” “Intent to Destroy”), and Tatevik Manoukyan are producers of the film alongside executive producers Serj Tankian, Joe Berlinger (“Intent to Destroy,” “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”), Dan Braun (“Wild Wild Country”), Raffi K. Hovannisian, Suren Ambarchyan, and Alen Petrosyan.

Tickets for the three TIFF screenings go on sale to the public on September 2.

“I AM NOT ALONE”

Armenia, USA, 2019

English, Armenian

93 minutes

Director: Garin Hovannisian

Cast: Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Valeriy Osipyan, Anna Hakobyan, Armen Sarkissian, Serj Tankian, Raffi Hovannisian, Chalo The Dog

Cinematography: Vahe Terteryan

Editing: Barry Poltermann

Executive Producers: Serj Tankian, Raffi Hovannisian, Joe Berlinger, Dan Braun, Alen Petrosyan, Suren Ambarchyan

Producers: Garin Hovannisian, Alec Mouhibian, Eric Esrailian, Tatevik Manoukyan

Production Companies: Avalanche Entertainment, Serjical Strike Entertainment

Screenplay: Garin Hovannisian

Sound: Jeremy Grody

Publicist: MPRM Communications

Original Score: Serj Tankian

International Sales Agent: Submarine Entertainment