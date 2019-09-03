Two Students Receive Western Prelacy ‘Harut Barsamian Fund’ Scholarship

The Western Prelacy “Harut Barsamian Scholarship Fund” Committee, headed by Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, is pleased to announce that after a thorough review of applications for the 2019 – 2020 academic year, scholarships have been awarded to two students. The students, who are currently obtaining a higher education in the U.S. in the field of Science, were chosen based on their academic achievements and involvement in community life.

This year’s scholarship recipients are Armen Demirjian and Areni Chorbajian, both students at the University of California, Berkeley.

The Committee is comprised of benefactor Tamara Barsamian, Dr. Garo Agopian, and Shakeh Bogharian.

We wish all of our students continued success in their academic endeavors.

