Mkhitaryan, ‘On Loan’ to Roma, Says He is ‘Excited’

It has been a busy couple of days for Armenian National Soccer team captain Herikh Mkhitaryan, who on Monday arrived in Rome wearing the colors of AC Roma, the new soccer team he will be playing in, having being “loaned” to the Italian team by his Arsenal club, where he has been a high scoring mid-fielder since 2018.

On Tuesday, Mkhitaryan arrived in Yerevan joined the Armenian National Soccer team for practices ahead of Thursday’s match with Italy and another the team will play against Bosnia Herzegovina later this week.

Armenia’s National Soccer Federation posted a picture on Twitter showing Mkhitaryan already hitting the field to practice with his fellow Armenian teammates.

“It will be nice to be able to live the experience of Italian football,” Mkhitaryan told the Evening Standard. “For me it means a lot. It is a new opportunity, the beginning of a new chapter in my career. Doing it in this club is fantastic.”

Mkhitaryan arrived in Rome to cheering fans and was greeted by AC Roma officials at the airport. He then went to Villa Stuart for the standard medical exam before signing the deal which “will see the player earn €3.5m plus bonuses for the season,” according to reports.

After playing one season with AC Roma, the team will have an option to sign a more permanent contract with the soccer star.