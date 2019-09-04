A ‘Note-Worthy’ Event for the Ladies of St. Peter Church

The Ladies Society of St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys have been meticulously preparing for their 61st Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon. This year’s note-worthy theme is “Symphony of Fashion.” The ladies are planning every detail of this annual opus to perfection and look forward to another successful afternoon. The fashion show will be held on November 2, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, located at 2 Dole Dr, Westlake Village, CA 91362.

In keeping with their thriving tradition, the day’s events will start with a social hour at 10 a.m., which will include a boutique featuring the latest fashions, accessories and so much more. The luncheon and the fashion show will begin at noon, and will feature a sonata of exquisite fashions. The show will undoubtedly prove to be an afternoon to remember. For tickets or more information, contact Manoush Devian at 818.886.8950.