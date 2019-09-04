WCIT 2019 Official Agenda is Now Available

YEREVAN—WCIT has published the complete agenda for the 3-day conference being held in Yerevan, Armenia in October. The agenda is now available on the WCIT 2019 official website. It contains detailed descriptions about the forum’s format, sessions, events, and more.

“The agenda is substantially complete, but we are always looking for opportunities to make it richer by adding appropriate content. So, you should be sure to check out the website from time to time for what’s new, and for additional details about the program. You should also check out the website for additional speakers, whose names are being announced on a rolling basis,” explains Armen Morian, WCIT 2019 International Content Committee Member.

The World Congress on Information Technology, one of the largest and most prestigious ICT events in the world, will be held in Yerevan this year from October 6 to 9. The three-day conference will gather over 2,500 participants from around 70 countries: information and communication technology leaders, CEOs and investors, policy makers and government officials, academics, and technologists. This year’s theme is “The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril.”

The Government of Armenia has declared IT a strategic area of focus. The country’s legislation fosters favorable conditions for foreign direct investments in the tech sector. Furthermore, consistent efforts are being made to promote the development of high-tech innovations, cultivate ecosystems, and accelerate startups in the industry. The ICT sector represents 7% of the national GDP. Over 45% of the industry exports go to the U.S. and Canada, 25% to Europe, 11% to Asia. Over 900 ICT companies call Armenia home, including globally recognized Picsart, Renderforest, Softconstruct, Joomag, and others.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6 to 9. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance. Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises.