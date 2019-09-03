ARF Supreme Council of Armenia Message on Artsakh Independence Day

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia on Monday issued the statement below on the 28th anniversary of Artsakh declaration of independence.

Twenty-eight years ago, on September 2, 1991 under the constant threat of attacks and bombings by Azerbaijani armed forces, a joint session of the Nagorno Karabakh regional council and the Council of People’s Deputies of Shahumyan Region was held in Stepanakert.

This historic session marked both the end and a new beginning of the national liberation struggle of the Armenian people. The session adopted the “Declaration of Independence of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic,” thus announcing to the world the birth of the second Armenian statehood.

The NKR Declaration of Independence not only affirmed that the Armenian population would no longer toleration human rights violations against its people, but that they have the will and determination for political freedom. What lay ahead in the formation of the second statehood were the difficult, albeit unrelenting steps of the people.

That same year on December 10th, 99 percent of the population voted for the independence of Nagorno Karabakh in a nationwide referendum. Following the referendum, elections were held to elect the NKR parliament, which were the first steps to forming the first formal government.

The Republic of Artsakh 28 years old today—28 years of continued state-building, dedication, sacrifices, achievements, construction, and omgoing struggle.

Independence and sovereignty are inalienable rights. Regardless of the price, there is no room for retreat – this is the conviction and pledge of the Armenian soldier protecting our sacred borders, this is the conviction of the Armenian people, and the indisputable idea that unites all Armenians.

Artsakh will continue to remain a priority for our pan-Armenian agenda—a battle in our nationwide dedication to strengthen its development and demand its just trial.

Congratulations to the Republic of Artsakh and to all Armenians on the independence of the second Armenian nation.

ARF Supreme Council of Armenia

09.02.2019