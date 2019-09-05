ANCA-WR, ARS-WUS meet with LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger

GLENDALE—Representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region and the Armenian Relief Society – Western US met with the Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and members of her staff to tour the ARS Social Services headquarters in Glendale and learn more about the critical services they have been providing to the local community for decades.

“As the largest grassroots advocacy organization in the western U.S., the welfare and safety of the Armenian American community is one of our top priorities, and we try to bridge the relationship between community organizations and government offices to address these issues,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “We are proud of all the work that the ARS has been undertaking for over a century both in the Diaspora as well as in the Homeland providing critical services to our people, and we greatly appreciate that Supervisor Barger understands the difficult issues facing our community, from homelessness to mental health, housing to employment, and other challenges. We thank Supervisor Barger and her team for taking the time to learn more about the ARS Social Services program and to consider the growing funding needs that these vital services require.”

“The Armenian Relief Society serves our community with resources in education, social, career, and family services, cultural and language engagement, and humanitarian aid,” said LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “It was a pleasure to meet their team and see how they’re engaging residents of all ages with diverse needs.”

ARS Social Services Director of Operations Talar Aintablian led a tour of the facilities and gave a comprehensive presentation of the wide-ranging programs and initiatives – all provided free of charge to the community – that the center undertakes in offering critical support to a broad demographic, ranging from youth mentorship to English language classes for the elderly. The parties discussed avenues to support this important mission and how to expand the reach and the breadth of the services provided.

