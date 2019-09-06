Prospects of Sino-Armenian Cooperation Discussed at Joint East Asian Studies Conference

EDINBURGH, Scotland, United Kingdom—The Joint East Asian Studies Conference, a prestigious academic gathering, was held at Scotland’s Edinburgh University. The event, which took place on September 3 to 6, was organized by the University of Edinburgh, British Association for Chinese Studies, British Association for Japanese Studies, and British Association for Korean Studies.

Attendees included selected scholars from schools including: University of Oxford, University of Edinburgh, University of London, University of Tokyo, University of Cambridge, Australian National University, Nicolaus Copernicus University, University of Trento. Various academics were invited to participate and introduce their research on East Asian studies.

Dr. Mher Sahakyan, the head of the “China-Eurasia” Council for Political and Strategic Research Foundation, Armenia, was in attendance.

On September 5, Dr. Sahakyan presented his research on “The Prospects of Development of Sino-Armenian Political and Military Cooperation in the Framework of Belt and Road Initiative.”

The presentation was followed by a discussion on both the topic of research and the methods used by Dr. Sahakyan.

Dr. Mher Sahakyan is the Director of “China-Eurasia” Council for Political and Strategic Research Foundation. He completed his PhD in the field of international relations at Nanjing University in China. He is the author of “China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Armenia,” which was published in both Armenian and Russian.