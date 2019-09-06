Thales Group Delegation Arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia (itel.am)—A delegation of French technological leader Thales Group has arrived in Armenia at the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian.

In the framework of the visit, the Vice President of Thales for Strategy and Partnerships Philippe Valery, Vice President for Solution Sales and Marketing Jerome Sion, International Business Development Manager Alexander Godlewski, and Vice President, Regional Director Paul Remi have arrived in Armenia.

The base of cooperation with this French and European technological leader was formed back in September 2018, when President Sarkissian — in the framework of his visit to France — held meetings with the leadership of the Thales Group. In November of the same year, he visited the digital production unit of the company and became familiarized with the activities and ongoing programs, and discussed opportunities of cooperation with Armenian companies. As a result of the agreements reached by the President, last June, the representatives of Thales participated in the Armenian Summit of Minds in Dilijan.

In June, President Sarkissian visited the pavilion of the Thales Group at the air show in Bourget and met with the President of the company, Patrice Caine. An agreement was reached: to organize a visit with representatives of the company, in Armenia, and to create working groups to examine the already existing document on cooperation in concrete areas. Cooperation in the area of artificial intelligence, management of digital data, and implementation of joint programs in a number of other areas were viewed as especially promising.

During their visit to Armenia, the representatives of Thales Group will hold meetings with the Minister of High technology industry, Hakop Arshakian, Minister of Science, Education, Culture, and Sports, Arayik Harutyunian, visit leading technological companies, particularly Synopsis Armenia, TUMO creative technological center, meet with representatives of Armenian startup companies, and examine Armenia’s experience in the area of high technologies and their accomplishments.

The Thales Group is working in different countries of the world on design and construction of electrical systems, providing services in the aviation, space defense areas, as well as on the transportation and security markets.