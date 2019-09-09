Velvet Revolution Documentary Screened at Toronto Film Festival

Filmmaker Garin Hovannisian’s documentary chronicling the April 2018 popular movement, termed as the Velvet Revolution, had its world premiere Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie was screened at Toronto’s Scotiabank movie theater and was attended by Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, producer Eric Israilian, executive producer Serj Tankian, Armenian Ambassador to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan, US Ambassador to Canada Richard Mills and members of the Canadian-Armenian community.

In his remarks, Hovannisian thanked Hakobyan and her family for the story they provided, which inspired the film.

“I want you to go and take this news to Armenia that the revolution is a good achievement, that we will continue it and will present it to the world,” Hovannisian said.

“What our people have done deserves to be presented to the world. I am confident this film will do that perfectly,” Hakobyan said, adding that the miracle of the Velvet Revolution also became possible thanks to the great and decisive participation of the Armenian women.

Tankian also highlighted the importance of the film. “This film is unique because it contains the secret key to bring a progressive change via a decentralized civil disobedience in any part of the world,” he said.