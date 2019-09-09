Artsakh’s Local Government Elections ‘Fair and Democratic’

The people of Artsakh went to the polls on Sunday for municipal elections around the republic, marking the first of a series of elections that will take place as the provisions of a new constitution adopted in 2017 take effect. Parliamentary and presidential elections are set for February.

“We welcome the elections of local self-government bodies, which were democratic and fair,” said Davit Ishkhanyan, the chairman of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee of Artsakh. “We are confident that this election will take our country another step toward a stable state and with further strengthen democratic basis.”

“The elections demonstrated that our people are able to stay away from all sorts of divisive efforts and with a spirit of unity, will continue to path of further developing the country,” added Ishkhanyan.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian congratulated the people of Artsakh on the elections and wished the winners success in their endeavors.

“Municipal bodies are fundamental to the chain whose efficiency to a great extent predetermines the functioning of the entire system of government. I am thus confident you [the winners] will do your best for the development and enhancement of your communities and Artsakh,” said Sahakian in his congratulatory message to the winners of the election.

“These elections have marked another significant step in the development of our state, on our people’s path to build a free, independent and democratic country,” added Sahakian.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also congratulated the people of Artsakh on holding successful elections. The Armenian government had sent a group of election monitors to Artsakh. In its initial report, the group declared the elections to be fair, free and democratic.

“I congratulate the heroic people of Artsakh on holding free, fair and competitive elections of municipal bodies. I congratulate all the elected candidates and wish them productive work for the benefit of the homeland and the people. I also congratulate the organizations that conducted observer mission during elections the activity of which overall contributed to raising the quality of elections,” said the Pashinyan.

According to preliminary results, Davit Sargsyan, the President of Artsakh’s Kickboxing Federation was elected as the new Mayor of Stepanakert.