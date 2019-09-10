’10E’ to Premiere in Select L.A. Theaters on September 27

LOS ANGELES—Popular Armenian-American playwright, director and award-winning screenwriter, Vahik Pirhamzei, brings his latest comedy to the big screen. “10E,” a coming of age comedy that captures the generation gap between a single father and his 17-year-old daughter, will follow in the footsteps of Pirhamzei’s groundbreaking 2012 film “My Uncle Rafael,” which opened to record-breaking box office in Los Angeles. in8 Releasing will distribute “10E,” which will play in select cities starting September 27.

After “My Uncle Rafael” staked the claim as the first comedy with an Armenian lead character to be released domestically, Pirhamzei is making history again, with “10E” as the first teenage coming of age movie with Armenian-American lead characters.

“Knowing the younger generation of kids who grow up in homes with immigrant parents will finally see themselves represented in a commercial film in leading roles is rewarding for me,” stated Pirhamzei. “It just happens to be Armenian-American teens in this film, that’s all.”

“10E” was co-written by Pirhamzei and Menua Minasian and directed by Pirhamzei, who is also known for the many characters he portrays on stage and in films. He previously produced and starred in the comedy “My Uncle Rafael,” and directed and starred in “3 Weeks in Yerevan,” and thriller “Guardian Angel,” starring Bokeem Woodbine and Ray Wise.

With a platform release set for September 27, starting in Pacific’s Arclight theaters, distributor in8 and production-marketing house Richmond Media Entertainment are building a targeted marketing campaign to expand the film’s reach into the mainstream domestic market. The film will open in Los Angeles on several screens and then expand from there.

“Seeing first-hand the buzz ‘10E’ garnered at several screenings in Los Angeles with culturally diverse audiences, I know moviegoers will be pulled into the story and have a great ride,” said Marc Fusco, Principle at in8 Releasing. “Vahik is a special storyteller and we’re always excited to share his films with the world.”

Richmond Media is a Los Angeles based multifaceted entertainment company that develops, produces, and promotes films and stage plays for unique and wide audiences alike.

Coming off of an 80-city domestic release of “The Samuel Project” in April, in8 Releasing is an entertainment production and development company specializing in creating and distributing content for targeted audiences worldwide.