ANCA Crescenta Valley Sponsors Staging of ‘A Journey of Angels’

LA CAÑADA, Calif.,—Sponsored by the Armenian National Committee of America Greater Crescenta Valley Chapter, the musical performance “A Journey of Angels,” based on Dr. Kay Mouradian’s genocide memoir “My Mother’s Voice,” will take place at La Canada’s Lanterman Auditorium. The performance will be staged on Friday, September 20 at 8 p.m., at 4491 Cornishon Ave, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011. It is produced by an American creative team composed of book writer Brent Beerman, composer and lyricist Kathi Chaplar, and director Kay Cole.

The memoir tells a story of horrors experienced by a 14-year-old Armenian girl during the Armenian Genocide of 1915. By telling one family’s story about the tragedy of the Armenian nation, the author emphasizes that the tragedies of the past must never be forgotten for the sake of the future.

“Flora’s story is a symbol of hope. We all find hope in the struggle against all oppression and intolerance,” said book-writer Brent Beerman. “Her story, however, is more than a historical marker; it chronicles the life and journey of one Armenian town, focusing on one family, chronicling the persistence of one girl’s dream and the face of unspeakable atrocities. If we are to overcome future despots, then we must never forget what happened to Flora and to the Armenian people through the horror of genocide.”

