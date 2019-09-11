Fresno’s Holy Trinity Church to Host Annual Bazaar

BY SARAH SOGHOMONIAN

FRESNO—Fresno’s historic Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church is celebrating the harvest season by hosting their 69th annual food bazaar. This year’s bazaar, which will take place on Friday, October 4, features authentic Armenian cuisine. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m.

This year’s menu features Shish Kebab and Chicken Kebab for lunch. Meals include

Pilaf, Yalanchi (stuffed grape leaves), Summer Salad, Bread and Shakar Ishi (Armenian sugar cookies). Along with Shish Kebab and Chicken Kebab, Lamb Shank will also be available for purchase; pre-paid, pre-ordered Lamb Shank dinners must be placed by

September 27.

“Our Men’s Society and Ladies Guild get together and work endless hours to prepare and cook all the foods that will be served at both lunch and dinner,” said event

Chairperson Evelyn Hamamjian. “Everything served, including dessert, is homemade at the church.”

Meals are available for dine-in, drive-thru and takeout. Pre-paid, pre-orders for

Lamb Shanks and pick-up meal orders must be placed no later than September 27. To place an order, call Diana at 559.486.1141.

At this year’s bazaar, the country store will feature frozen and baked items for sale. Vendors will be selling their goods, along with handmade and vintage items. Tickets for a 50/50 raffle will also be sold, and Lucy’s Treasure Cove will offer unique items similar to those sold at an upscale estate sale. Doors open at 10 a.m.

“Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church is one of the oldest churches in Fresno and funds raised help with the needs of the church and its community,” Hamamjian said.

The church is located at 2226 Ventura Ave, Fresno, CA 93721, on the corner of Ventura and M Street in Old Armenian Town. The sanctuary was built in 1914 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This year, during the bazaar, we will be offering tours of the church,” noted Hamamjian.

Church tours will be available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Event goers can burn off calories dancing to Armenian music. Music will be provided by Mark Ohanesian and Friends, who will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.