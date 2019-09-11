French Lawmakers Meet With Artsakh Leaders in Stepanakert

A delegation of lawmakers from France’s National Assembly and Senate, headed by the chair of the France-Artsakh Friendship Group Guy Tiessier arrived in Stepanakert on Tuesday and met with the leaders of Artsakh on Wednesday in a series of meetings that highlighted cooperation with France and advancing Artsakh’s right to self-determination on the world stage.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian welcomed the delegation and after briefing the French lawmakers about the current developments, he underscored that Artsakh was interested in advancing cooperation with France, which he said would be a significant turning point in the country’s foreign policy.

The delegation also met with Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian who underscored the importance of the visit and the opportunity it provided for French lawmakers to gain first-hand knowledge about the current situation in Artsakh, which would help in furthering relations between Artsakh and France.

Mayilian touched upon the state-building process and the democratic developments taking place in Artsakh, in particular, the recent elections to the local self-government bodies. The Foreign Minister stressed that Sunday’s election served as yet another manifestation of the process of advancing of Artsakh’s domestic priorities, based on democratic values.

The sides assessed the achievements and challenges in advancing bi-lateral relations and stressed the need for Artsakh to continue developing relations with the international community and highlight the fundamental rights and freedoms by its citizens.

Mayilian emphasized the need to multiply efforts toward the development of parliamentary diplomacy and decentralized cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the key role the France-Artsakh Friendship Group plays in that regard.

During a meeting with Speaker of Artsakh’s Parliament Ashot Ghulyan, the sides discussed advancing cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures.

Tiessier, the leader of the French delegation, expressed willingness to raise awareness about Artsakh around the world.

During a special ceremony at Stepanakert’s War Volunteers Park following the meeting, Ghulyan and Tiessier were joined by members of the delegation and other officials in inaugurating a sign that celebrates the friendship between France and Artsakh.

“I congratulate everyone on another symbol of Artsakh-France cooperation and wish perpetuity to our friendship,” said Ghulyan during remarks at the ceremony.