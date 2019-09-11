Funeral Notice: Nigoghos Zeitounian

NIGOGHOS ZEITOUNIAN

Born on June 15, 1945, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Nigoghos Zeitounian, who passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Armenia.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, 10 a.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Mortuary.

He is survived by his;

Wife, Pat Zeitounian and children, Allison, Alex and Anto (San Diego)

Son, Craig and Natalia Zeitounian (San Diego)

Sister, Zvart Nalbandian and children, Vache, Karine (Lebanon)

Sister, Shoushig and Haig Hagopian

Sister-in-law, Haigoush Zeitounian

Niece, Rosig and Avig Haroutunyan and son (Lebanon)

And entire Zeitounian, Hagopian, Nalbandian, Hadjinian, Zomjian, Hovasapian, Kalindjian, Bekarian and Tokmakjian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic church, Hollywood.